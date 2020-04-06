Died of pneumonia canadian actress mother the movie stars Kiefer Sutherland

Died a famous canadian actress is a veteran of the Shirley Douglas is the mother of the movie actor Kiefer Sutherland. This was announced on the social network Twitter he 53-year-old actor, known for the films “Young guns”, “the Flatliners”, “the Three Musketeers, “Disappearance”, “a Time to kill” and the TV series “24”.

Shirley Douglas was 86 years old. According to Kiefer, his mother died from complications of pneumonia. However, the disease was not associated with a coronavirus.

A famous actor Donald Sutherland, known for the films “the Hunger games”, “fool’s Gold”, “Casanova Federico Fellini”, the TV series “mash”, Shirley Douglas married in 1966. The couple had twins Kiefer and his sister Rachel. In 1971, the couple divorced. From the first marriage of Shirley has also left a son Thomas.

Her father Tommy Douglas, a famous canadian politician who, according to opinion polls consistently is among the ten most outstanding canadian. He founded the country’s health insurance system.

Shirley Douglas has starred in many films — including the tape of Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita”, in the film David Cronenberg’s “dead ringers”.

