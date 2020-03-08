Died one of the actors of the twins, who played in the movie the Babysitters

David Paul passed away on March 6 − two days before his birthday. According to media reports, the death occurred in a dream.

American actor David Paul, who together with his brother Peter played in the movie the Babysitters, died at the age of 62 years.

David died on the 6th of March − two days before his birthday. His death was confirmed by the brother.

According to sources, David died in his sleep. The official cause of death has not yet named.

Recall, David and Peter Paul, born March 8, 1957 in Hartford, Connecticut. School years they were engaged in bodybuilding.

The brothers played in the movie the barbarians, Think big, natural Born killers, Double trouble, Nannies and others.

David also studied photography, directing movies, writing scripts.