Award-winning ex-footballer Madrid “real” Gregorio “Goyo” Benito died at the age of 73, reports the press service of the club of Madrid.

“The family “real” grieving for this loss. We will remember him as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the club,” — said in a statement on the official website of the Royal club.

Fearless Central defender Benito, have suffered over the years eight operations and spent 13 years in the shirt of real Madrid 420 matches in all competitions, six times won the Spanish championship five times and the national Cup.

In his career, the defender Benito scored all three goals. But in 1979, his gorgeous header brought real Madrid to win the European Cup with Porto — 1:0.

In the Spanish national team football player out on the field 22 times. It is reported that recently, Benito was seriously ill.

Gregorio Benito won the t-shirt real Madrid 11 titles

Photo of FC real Madrid



