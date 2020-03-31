Died star of the TV series “Santa Barbara” and “All my children’s” John Callahan

Ушел из жизни звезда сериала "Санта-Барбара" и "Все мои дети" Джон Каллахан

At the age of 66 years died actor John Callahan, who played in the TV series “All my children” and soap Opera “Santa Barbara”, writes Variety with reference to the ex-wife of Callahan Eva Larue.

The actor died on Friday, March 27. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was a stroke.

“We are devastated,” wrote his ex-wife in social networks.

It is known that Callahan starred in “All my children” from 1992 to 2006 and has appeared in more than 350 episodes. He also starred in the soap Opera “Days of our lives”, “Santa Barbara” and not only.

