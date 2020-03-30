Died, the author of music to films the Shining and the exorcist Krzysztof Penderecki

In Poland at the age of 86 years departed this life Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the most influential composers of the twentieth century.

As reported in the Ministry of culture of Poland, Penderecki has died after a long illness.

“After a long and serious illness Krzysztof Penderecki is one of the greatest Polish composers, authority in the world of classical music – died”, – stated in the message.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of the great Maestro Krzysztof Penderecki… His memory will live on forever in his music!https://t.co/WhyyyTW3bi pic.twitter.com/9gVksetcvx — Culture.pl (@culture_pl) March 29, 2020

Penderecki was born in 1933, graduated from the Cracow Conservatory. In the 1960-ies became part of the avant-garde movement of young Polish composers. His work, “a dirge to the victims of Hiroshima” (1960) made him known outside of Poland, and was later used in the film “the Child human” Alfonso Cuaron and one of the episodes of the third season of “twin peaks” by David Lynch.

Adaptation of Penderecki’s works were used as soundtracks to many films. Among them — “the Shining” Stanley Kubrick, “shutter Island” Martin Scorsese, “the exorcist” William Friedkin, “the Mask” brothers quay. Penderecki four times received the award “Grammy”.

