Died the author of “the Pokrovskie gate”

At the age of 95 years died, playwright, screenwriter, writer and poet Leonid Zorin. About this in his Telegram channel said the chief editor of radio station “Echo of Moscow” Alexei Venediktov. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Leonid Zorin was born in the Azerbaijani capital Baku. He graduated from the University of Azerbaijan of a name of Kirov, and then the Moscow Literary Institute named after Gorky. In 1949 at the Moscow Maly theater was staged the first play Zorina — “Youth”.

The most famous play Zorina “the Pokrovskie gate” (he later wrote the screenplay for the popular movie) and “the Royal hunt”, which was also filmed. Play George Tovstonogov “Roman Comedy” based on the play Zorina was at one time prohibited.

He was the writer of the movie “Leon Garros looking for a friend”, “Nasty joke”, “Good souls”.

