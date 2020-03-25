Died the Director and writer of the cult horror movie “Reanimator” and “the Dentist” (photo)

Tuesday, March 24, in Los Angeles died a famous American film Director and screenwriter Stuart Gordon. He became famous for working on horror films and directed several cult films, staged on the works of writer HP Lovecraft. Gordon was 72 years old. The cause of death is not yet known.

Stuart Gordon born August 11 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from the technical College, but dreamed about the theatre and the cinema. Went to acting class, after which he founded his theatre — Screw Theater. Gordon soon became known for his theatrical experiments, however, the widespread popularity he eventually brought all the same movie.

In 1985 Stewart, along with his friend Brian Yuznym made his first film. Gordon acted as Director and screenwriter, and Usna as a producer. They made a film adaptation of the book of Lovecraft’s “Reanimator”. The film enjoyed great success and soon acquired cult status. With a budget of 900 thousand dollars, which even in those days Hollywood was mere cents, the film grossed at the U.S. box office $ 2 million.

Jeffrey Combs in the movie “Reanimator”

Friends not to delay the following activities on the back burner. Just a year later, there was another adaptation of H. p. Lovecraft — “from the Outside”. Interestingly, in both films the main role played by actor Jeffrey Combs. However, the film failed. Shooting costs totaled $ 4.5 million and fees of $ 1.3 million.

Then Gordon and yuzna has decided the film on the original script. In 1987 came another horror film — “Dolls”. The movie paid off and even brought a small profit, collecting $ 3.5 million.

Frame from the Comedy “Honey, I shrunk the kids”

Stewart and Brian thought about what to try your hand at a different genre. They wrote the script, which was shot on a fantastic Comedy “Honey, I shrunk the kids”. Was a huge success! The film’s budget was $ 18 million, and cash charges — 222,7 million dollars. Then came the sequel, “Honey, I blew up the baby.” But his commercial success was much more modest.

Gordon decided to return to horror. But first he made a fantastic action movie “Fortress” with Christopher Lambert in the title role. And then wrote the script for the movie that the toy has become a cult. This was a horror movie “the Dentist” with Corbin Bernstam in the title role. Took a picture Usna.

The last film in the creative biography of Gordon was the Thriller “Stakeout” (2007), based on real events. The main roles in the film played by Mina Suvari (“American Beauty”) and Stephen Rea (“V for vendetta”). The picture was released on a limited number of copies.

Stuart Gordon was married to actress Carolyn Purdy. She starred in almost all his paintings in small roles. He is survived by three daughters.

