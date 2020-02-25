At the age of 91 years died, the former President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak. About it reports Bloomberg with reference to Egyptian media.

Mubarak, who began his career as a military pilot who led the country from 1981 to 2011. Under his rule, Egypt began to play a leading role in the search for a peaceful solution to the middle East conflict and established relations with Israel. However, the head of state was criticized for corruption and suppression of political opponents.

At the end of January 2011 in Egypt began mass demonstrations against the 30-year Mubarak regime. After the forced resignation of Hosni Mubarak, family under house arrest.

May 9, 2015 ex-President was sentenced to three years imprisonment for misappropriation of 125 million Egyptian pounds ($14 million), allocated for the repair of presidential palaces and residences.

March 2, 2017, an Egyptian court stripped the former head of state of all charges of involvement in the deaths of demonstrators during the January 2011 revolution. He was released after six years imprisonment.

