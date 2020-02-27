Died the oldest man on the planet

Ушел из жизни самый старый мужчина планеты

Photo: unsplash.com

A resident of the Japanese Prefecture of Niigata to Titaco Watanabe died on the 113th year of life.

Fan of origami and calligraphy was recognized as the oldest man in the world by the Guinness Book of records.

Titaco Watanabe was born on 5 Mar 1907. Participated in the Second world war. He subsequently worked as a civil servant until retirement. He is survived by 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great grandson.

The previous title holder of the oldest men on the planet also lived in Japan. 113-year-old Masajo Nonaka, who in April 2018 was recognized as the oldest living on the planet of men, died in January 2019.

The oldest woman on the planet is considered to be Kane Tanaka, she is also from Japan. Long 2 Jan celebrated 117th anniversary.

Maria Batterbury

