Died the star of “the Girls” Inna Makarova

Died the famous Soviet actress, star of films “Girls”, “Height” Inna Makarova. She was hospitalized in Moscow in early March. The state actress the doctors estimated as heavy.

The death of the actress has confirmed her daughter Natalya Bondarchuk. “Inna died”, she said. Date and place of the funeral, the family of the deceased will be informed additionally.

Inna Makarova was 93. She starred in films such as “Height”, “Marriage Bal’zaminova”, “Incorrigible liar”, “bride from the North”, “Women”, “Rumyantsev Case”, “Molodaya Gvardiya”, “the literature Lesson”, “my Dear man” and other.

While studying at VGIK, she met her husband, the famous film Director Sergei Bondarchuk. To this marriage was born a daughter, Natalia. In 1973, 14 years after her divorce from a novel, Makarova married surgeon Michael Perelman.

Makarova was the winner of the Stalin prize of I degree and honored artist of the RSFSR.

Died the writer of the movie “Papa” and “May” 57-year-old Ilya Rubinshtein.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter