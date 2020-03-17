Died the widow of Yuri Gagarin

Tuesday, March 17, in Russia died the widow of the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin Valentina Gagarin. She was 84 years old. Yuri and Valentina were married on 27 Oct 1957 in Orenburg. He was a simple pilot. The marriage produced two daughters Elena and Galina.

12 April 1961, Gagarin made his historic flight into space. He and his family have become famous throughout the world. With the first cosmonaut sought to explore the politics, public figures, athletes, actors.

Valentine, who graduated from Orenburg medical Academy, went to work, and the laboratory Medical Department of the mission control Center.

Yuri died on March 27, 1968 during a test flight. His widow wrote a memoir about him — “108 minutes and the whole life”.

Until the end of his days Valentina Gagarin lived in an apartment in Star city near Moscow, which had a good view of the monument to Yuri Gagarin.

