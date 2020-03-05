“Died three months ago”: again in Russia “buried” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk

In Russia once again “buried” star “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.

“I met recently with one man, because of his profession, he revolves among the Russian stars. Says: the type of car crash died three months ago, bequeathed to be buried secretly and announced only after six months”, — quotes the website 31tv.ru network user that left a review on the forum about the life of stars.

The publication notes that the comment left in January, so if the rumor is true, soon everyone will know the truth.

“The decision about the secret burial not surprised. Anastasia saw what happened at the tomb of Nachalovo and as journalists pounced on the family of Jeanne Friske. Perhaps foreshadowing similar Zavorotnyuk and commanded not to advertise her future death”, — stated in the article

Note that this is not the first rumor of the death of the actress. Journalists even sought her grave at the cemetery, but in vain.

Also recall that some media claim that the actress is feeling better, and even flew to Italy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter