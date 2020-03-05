“Died three months ago”: again in Russia “buried” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

«Умерла три месяца назад»: в России снова «похоронили» Анастасию Заворотнюк

In Russia once again “buried” star “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.

“I met recently with one man, because of his profession, he revolves among the Russian stars. Says: the type of car crash died three months ago, bequeathed to be buried secretly and announced only after six months”, — quotes the website 31tv.ru network user that left a review on the forum about the life of stars.

The publication notes that the comment left in January, so if the rumor is true, soon everyone will know the truth.

“The decision about the secret burial not surprised. Anastasia saw what happened at the tomb of Nachalovo and as journalists pounced on the family of Jeanne Friske. Perhaps foreshadowing similar Zavorotnyuk and commanded not to advertise her future death”, — stated in the article

Note that this is not the first rumor of the death of the actress. Journalists even sought her grave at the cemetery, but in vain.

Also recall that some media claim that the actress is feeling better, and even flew to Italy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article