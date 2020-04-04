Died tragically canadian 16-year-old actor, star of several popular TV shows (photos)

Thursday, April 2, in Canada under yet unknown circumstances, was tragically killed popular actor Logan Williams. He was only 16 years old. The teenager was famous for roles in several TV series — “the Flash,” “When calls the heart”, “Supernatural”, “Whisper”.

On the death of Logan said his mother, Marlies Williams. Contact Tri-City News, she said she was “completely broken” by the death of his son. Marlies can’t even say goodbye to him because of the coronavirus pandemic because of social distancing rules do not allow her to do it. She is in isolation and is not seen with any of the relatives. So she has to overcome her grief alone.

In the TV series “the Flash” Logan played the main character in children

“I have no way to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild. It’s very hard. Logan with his talent and good looks had a huge potential and could become a real movie star,” said Marlies.

Williams in the TV series “When calls the heart”

The actors with whom Williams starred in the television series, I remember it in the social networks and Express their sincere condolences to the family of Logan.

Logan also played in several episodes of the TV series “Supernatural”

