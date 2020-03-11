Died Ukrainian Olympic champion-80

Died famous Ukrainian athlete Tatyana Burakova (Prorochenko). According to the athletics Federation, died after a serious illness. We will remind, earlier in China, where the raging caused by a new coronavirus epidemic, ended the life of 29-year-old Ukrainian figure skater Nicholas Cooper.

In 2020, the champion of Olympic games-80 67 years old.

“Golden” national team of the USSR at the Olympic games-1980 (Tatiana Prorochenko — left)

It is noteworthy that in the asset athletes were also bronze medal of the Olympic games, which were held in 1976, she rose to the podium in a relay team 4×400 meters.

After a career of Tatiana Vasilievna has worked in the national team of Ukraine on athletics and the National Olympic Committee.

As reported by “FACTS” in 2019 passed away several sports stars of Ukraine, including in the summer in Kiev said goodbye to the well-known Ukrainian sports authority, bronze medalist of EURO 1994 in the shot put and the participant of the Olympic games-1996 in Atlanta (USA) Roman Virastyuk. Other losses of the year, read the article “Decl, Jurassic, Lagerfeld and others: whom the world lost in 2019”.

