Digital library Internet Archive has opened access to hundreds of thousands of books

The Internet Archive has opened access to 1.4 million books to facilitate distance learning students

The website with billions of saved sites, free music and a few million books, has changed the rules of the lease and opened free access to 1.4 million books. This will allow students, researchers and teachers to study remotely.

The Internet Archive has been around for almost ten years. However, all this time, the website uses a system of hire, when users can only read limited amount of books and some time are required to “return” them. If someone wants to read the book, which has already been taken by another user, he will have to wait.

“Now we understand that our library system cannot be expanded to meet the needs of the world community. To change this situation, we had to make a big step,” – said in the administration of the archive.

They added that most readers and students already have access to new products services through OverDrive and Hoopla. But students and teachers may experience difficulties in the study of archival books that exist only on paper. Due to the popularity of distance learning it can be an even bigger problem.

Public support for that library was provided to more than a hundred institutions, individuals and universities, including Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT). Any interested parties can sponsor further digitization and preservation of books.