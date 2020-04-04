Dinamo Brest v Slavia Mozyr live streaming free

Dynamo Brest – Slavia. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (April 4, 2020)

Dynamo Brest – Slavia: will there be goals?

On Saturday, April 4, within the framework of the 3rd round of the championship of Belarus, the Brest Dynamo will receive Slavia – we offer our forecast.

Dynamo Br

The Brest “Dynamo” very convincingly played in the last championship, having won “gold” medals. No less confident start, and most importantly productive, because last season the attack level was one of the best in the league, fans of the club expected from the team this season as well.

So far, the team hasn’t scored especially. In the first round, Dynamo unexpectedly tied at home with Smolevichi (1: 1), after which they minimally defeated FC Slutsk on the road. The only goal in the account of Artem Milevsky.

So far, Sergei Kovalchuk’s wards are in fifth position.

Slavia-Mozyr

In the last round , Slavia made a major sensation. At home, the team from Mozyr managed to beat BATE with a score of 2: 1, although she missed the goal first. Thus, the wards of Mikhail Martinovich rehabilitated for the defeat in the first round of FC “Slutsk” (1: 3) and slightly improved their tournament situation. “Slavia” is in tenth place.

Statistics

In both matches , Dynamo Brest in the current championship played a forecast “total less than 2.5”.

Dynamo have won at home 10 of their last 14 matches in the championship.

Bet “both will score” played in both first rounds with the participation of “Slavia”.

In-person fights in the last championship ended like this: in Brest 0-0, in Mozyr the victory of Dynamo 4-2

Dynamo beat Slavia in four of their last five in-person matches.

Forecast

Bookmakers consider Dynamo a favorite of the match. We assume that the sensations that were in the first rounds will slowly decline. Dynamo has not yet been able to fully realize its attacking potential. “Slavia” is also quite capable of distinguishing itself. We assume a horse duel.

Our forecast is a total of more than 2.5 for 2.02 in 1x BC

Second bet – Dynamo victory with a handicap (-1.5) for 2.17