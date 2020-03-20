Dinamo Brest vs FC Smolevichi live streaming free for the Premier League

Dynamo Brest vs Smolevichi. Forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 20, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus, in which on March 20 the Brest Dynamo will receive Smolevichi. What to expect from the first match of the current champion of the country? – the answer is in our material.

Dinamo Br

The visit to Brest of the legend of world football in 2018 did not pass without a trace – in the 2019 season, the Dynamo Brest football club became the new champion of Belarus for the first time . For 30 rounds, the “ blue-white ” won 23 victories and six world victories, which is five more than the main competitor from Borisov – BATE.

The southerners demonstrated a phenomenal performance for the tournament – 70 goals, of which 12 each accounted for Laptev and Nekhaychik .

In 2020, Brest started with a victory in the country’s Super Bowl, where they managed to easily defeat Shakhtar from Salihorsk (2-0). In the asset of the wards of Sergei Kovalchuk, you can record an exit in the 1/2 finals of the Cup of the country, where the hosts defeated Isloch in the sum of two matches, for which we made a prediction.

Smolevichi

A year later, Smolevichi returned to the big leagues after the team managed to get the second position in the First League. ” Red and blue ” for 28 rounds were able to get 19 wins and seven world, behind the first “Belshina” four points. The main achievement of the “ resin ” was the best indicator in defense – 15 goals conceded.

The main goalscorer of the team was Barsukov (15 goals).

In the last match of the past season, the “ Smolny ” tied with the “Locomotive” from Gomel (1: 1).

Statistics

Dynamo Brest have lost only 1 of their last 15 home matches

“Smolevichi” scored away on average 2.10 goals

Brest did not lose eight games in a row

The last personal match ended with the victory of Smolevichi (1: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a different outcome than the champion’s victory, but the cup match showed that Dynamo is gaining momentum and the newcomer will enter the opening match of the season with maximum concentration. We assume the game on the opposite courses and offer to play a combined bet.

Our prediction is that Dynamo won’t lose + the total is less than (3.5) and put it on the line of BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 1.74