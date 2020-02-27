Dior, and the Louvre together with the restoration of the garden of the Tuileries

Dior RTW Spring 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Fashion house Dior has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the Louvre to restore the Tuileries garden, one of the oldest and largest in Paris.

The parties undertake to comply with its obligations within five years.

On February 25 it was here that Maria Grazia chiuri show collection fall winter 2020.

The show will be held during the fashion Week in Paris in a large space built especially for the event over the octagonal fountain at the entrance to the Park at place de La Concorde.

This partnership embodies the big idea — each of us can become a source of change in the ecology of the future, whether in the natural sphere or in the culture,” reads the official statement of the French fashion house.

Recall that the collection of the past year were among the 164 trees in tubs, which after the fashion show were planted in different parts of Paris.

Reference: the Tuileries Garden was founded in 1564 by Catherine de Medici. Since 1991, this place is a UNESCO world heritage site.