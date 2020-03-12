Dior Talks: fashion house launched a series of podcasts

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Dior Talks: модный дом запустил серию подкастов

Dior. Photo: unsplash.com

Fashion house Dior launches Dior podcast series of Talks in which leaders of the fashion industry and other creative professionals to talk about their work, the contemporary cultural agenda and not only.

Leading was the British writer and curator Katie Hessel.

So, guest of the first episode Talks Dior became the creative Director of fashion house Maria Grazia chiuri.

The second episode, continuing the theme of feminism in the works dedicated to the American artist Judy Chicago, who developed the set design for the last show of Dior in the garden of the Paris Rodin Museum.

French house has taken a clear feminist course — the following characters, according to brand representatives, should be the artist Tracey Emin and writer Paola Ugolini.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article