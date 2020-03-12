Dior Talks: fashion house launched a series of podcasts

Dior. Photo: unsplash.com

Fashion house Dior launches Dior podcast series of Talks in which leaders of the fashion industry and other creative professionals to talk about their work, the contemporary cultural agenda and not only.

Leading was the British writer and curator Katie Hessel.

So, guest of the first episode Talks Dior became the creative Director of fashion house Maria Grazia chiuri.

The second episode, continuing the theme of feminism in the works dedicated to the American artist Judy Chicago, who developed the set design for the last show of Dior in the garden of the Paris Rodin Museum.

French house has taken a clear feminist course — the following characters, according to brand representatives, should be the artist Tracey Emin and writer Paola Ugolini.