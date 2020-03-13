Diplomats of the world at risk: the coronavirus reached the headquarters of the UN

Rapidly spreading in the world COVID19 coronavirus was first heard in the headquarters of the United Nations in new York.

Wrote about this on his page on Facebook press Secretary of the permanent mission of Ukraine to the UN Oleg Nikolenko.

According to him, Filipino diplomat had received the previous day tested positive for the coronavirus. The Philippine mission was closed, and its staff have isolated themselves in quarantine.

It is known that the patient is an employee of the permanent mission deals with issues of the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly. The last time the representative of the permanent mission visited the UN on Monday, March 9. She was there for 30 minutes and at that time she had no symptoms.

Information about the incident, confirmed the leadership of the UN, diplomats sending out a letter.

