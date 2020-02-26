Director Cary Fukunaga showed how starred new film about James bond is Not the time to die

In the Internet appeared the video about the filming of the 25th film in the James bond movie “No time to die” (No Time To Die), the premiere of which in Ukraine is scheduled for April 9, 2020.

Director Cary Fukunaga told and showed how the picture was created. According to him, it was important to rediscover the hero to show who he has become after five years of retirement and how to cope with the changing rules of the world of spies.

“We wanted to do something extraordinary,” said the Director.

In the video Fukunaga also introduced a new villain, the mysterious Safina in the performance of Rami Malek – “whoever it was, he was smarter and stronger “Spectrum”.

“The bond will have to fight with the most dangerous enemy in his life. What the organization is Safin? What makes it so powerful? We learn in the film,” says the Director.

Fukunaga also confirmed that “No time to die” will be the last appearance of Daniel Craig as agent 007.

Earlier Billy Iles presented the title song for the new film about James bond “No time to die.”