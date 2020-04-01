Director Edgar Wright tells the story of Android Jacob

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Режиссер Эдгар Райт расскажет историю андроида Джейкоба

Edgar Wright. Photo: Getty Images

Director Edgar Wright took the Director’s chair in a film adaptation of science fiction novel ”the Attitude of my heart five”, which is not even on sale.

The action of the source takes place in 2054-m, the main character — Android Jared, who works as a dentist, but is going through an emotional awakening after meeting with the cinema of the 80s and 90s.

The next action of the protagonist is to convince humanity to allow members of his species to feel. It turns into a rich adventure trip on the West coast of America, because Jared wants to know your programmer and write a script that will change the world.

Screenwriter of the film will be the author of the original work Simon Stevenson. Release date of the picture on the big screens is not reported.

The book “the Mood my heart for five” will be in stores until September 2020.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article