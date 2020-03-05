Director James Gunn to the end of the filming has published a poster of the suicide Squad 2

Director James Gunn to celebrate the completion of filming of “suicide Squad 2” published in Instagram the unofficial poster of the film signed by the cast and crew.

In the picture you can see a pile of weapons in a puddle of blood.

“John Sloboda drew a poster for the end of the filming, and then I and some of the actors have signed… This is an unofficial poster, but I think the artist did a good job. Don’t ask where someone’s autograph. I can read only your and Margo and don’t know any of the actors left a signature,” wrote the Director under the post.

View this post in Instagram This artist @sloboart does a poster for our great AD Pez at the end of every shoot he does, and then me and some of the cast on hand to sign personal notes to the various ADs (who on this film were fantastic – no one on a crew works harder under more pressure than they do). It’s not an official poster but I think the artist did a great job. Don’t ask me whose signature is whose. I can only figure out Margot”s and mine and I don’t know which actors signed it. #TheSuicideSquad Publication from James Gunn (@jamesgunn) 4 Mar 2020 at 8:26 PST

Note that on the poster, as in the original title of the painting there is no number 2, because it’s not complete, but rather a soft restart of the franchise. The screens should come back as the characters of the previous film: Amanda Waller in the performance of viola Davis, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, Captain boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Rick Flag (Joel kinnaman) and new heroes.

Earlier, the Director of the new “suicide Squad” James Gunn has shared a photo with the cast of the film.

In the center of the plot – a group of villains from DC comics who are hired to perform tasks with which superheroes can not cope. But details of the new paintings are kept secret.

The output picture is scheduled for August 2021.