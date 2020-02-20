Directors Uncut jewels are working on a new Comedy series the Curse

Режиссеры Неограненных драгоценностей работают над новым комедийным сериалом Проклятие

Directors of the drama “jewel in the Rough” with Adam Sandler – Josh and benny Safdi working on a new comic project “the Curse” for Showtime.

According to Deadline, the series will consist of several half-hour episodes and tells of a young couple’s personal life, can not tolerate a joint filming of the TV series.

The film will star comedian Nathan fielder, who will play the role of husband and act as a writer. And Ben Safdi will play in the series the role of producer.

It is noted that the brothers will not act as Directors of the pilot, but take great interest in his work on the show.

About the release date is not reported.

