Diriangen FC v Deportivo Ocotal live streaming free for the Liga Primera de Nicaragua

Diriangen v Deportivo Ocotal: forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 22, 2020)

Diriangen do not lose seven games in a row, but whether Deportivo Okotal will be able to interrupt this series on March 22, we have prepared our forecast. How will the meeting end?

Diriangen

Diriangen very powerfully starts the season – in nine rounds the team of Tyrone Acevedo scored 20 points. Thus, the club climbed to the top of the table, but only one point away from the closest competitor in the person of “Managua”, and the third “Real Estelle” has three points less. In the final round, Diriangen beat Real Madrid 1-0, extending the series without loss to seven matches.

Deportivo Ocotal

“Deportivo Ocotal” season began much more modest than its current rival – the team of Randall Moreno to start the 10th round is on the eighth line in the table. The club is two points behind the playoff zone and can overcome this distance today, but so far theoretically. In the last round, Deportivo Ocotal defeated Chinandegu 1-0, not losing in a second match in a row.

Statistics

Seven times Diriangen took home Deportivo Okotal and lost in only one of these matches, scoring four victories

Diriangen have not lost in any of the last seven matches – six wins and a draw

This season, “Deportivo Ocotal” played four away games and could not win in any of them – three defeats and a draw

Forecast

Diriangen definitely relies on gold and so far is confidently managing its task, heading the table. Nevertheless, the hosts cannot afford to relax – one mistake can lower them several positions down, so today it makes sense to expect them to play actively in the attack.

“Deportivo Ocotal” away this season has not yet won and it is unlikely that this series will be interrupted today, given the strength of the opponent.

In our opinion, the guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Diriangen . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.60