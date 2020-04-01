Diriangen U20 vs Walter Ferretti U20 live streaming free: preview, betting tips

Diriangen U20 vs Walter Ferretti U20 live streaming free

Diriangen U-20 – Walter Ferretti U-20. Forecast for the championship of Nicaragua (April 2, 2020)

On Thursday, April 2, in the Nicaraguan Youth League, Diriangen will host Walter Ferretti – our forecast for this meeting.



Diriangen U-20

Unlike the main squad, Diriangen U-20 performs very weakly in the current championship. In the standings, the team firmly settled in last place, earning only 12 points in 12 matches.

The last two matches “Diriangen U-20” played away and both lost with a crushing score of 0: 3. Although before that he issued a series of four matches without defeats, during which they won their only victory so far – they beat Real Esteli U-20 at home (1-0).

Walter Ferretti U-20

Walter Ferretti is one of the contenders for championship medals. It will be difficult to catch up with the leader, because the distance to the top is already ten points. But for the second line they can compete completely. Now Ferretti is third and behind the second position by two points.

However, the away team is not so successful. In six away games, Walter Ferretti U-20 won only two victories.

Statistics and personal meetings

Diriangen lost at home only two of their last six matches.

In four of six of these fights, the forecast “both will score” was played.

The prediction “total over 3.5” was played in four of the last five away matches of Walter Ferretti.

In the first round, “Walter Ferretti” defeated the “Diriangen” at home with a score of 4: 1.



Forecast

“Walter Ferretti” is not very strong in defense, but the team scores very well. Diriangen also scores regularly at home. It is quite possible to expect goals in the match.