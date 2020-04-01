Diriangen vs Walter Ferretti live streaming free: preview, prediction

Diriangen vs Walter Ferretti live streaming free

Diriangen – Ferretti. Forecast (cf. 2.75) for the Nicaraguan Championship match (April 2, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Nicaraguan championship, in which Diriangen receives Ferretti on April 2. What to expect from a meeting of the third and fourth teams of the tournament? – the answer is in this material.

Diriangen

“ Diriangen ” after 12 rounds of the current season, Klausura managed to win seven victories, which led the team to third position in the playoff zone of the quarter finals.

Only two points are separated from the second place by “ kasiks ”, and it is impossible not to note the home game on the defensive, where they missed just six goals in 12 rounds, which is 0.5 goals per game on average, and this is the best indicator in the Premier League to date. In the last game, “ black and white ” on the road lost to the leader – “Managua” (1: 2).

Deportivo Walter Ferreti

” Ferretti ” – one of the youngest clubs in Nicaragua. The Managua team was named after founder Walter Ferretti Fonseca, who died in a car accident in 1988. The metropolitan team has never become the champion of the country, but is a regular participant in the playoffs.

To date, the “ red-black ” managed to get five wins and three draws, which led the team to fourth position, while the guests are the most productive team in Kausura. In the last game, wards of Carlos Palacios defeated Chinandega (7: 0).



Statistics

Diriangen have won 4 of their last 5 home matches

Ferretti did not draw eight matches in a row

Only 2 of the last 10 matches of Diriangen ended in a total more (2.5)

The last personal match ended with the victory of Diriangen (2: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers are on the side of Diriangen , who has the motivation to go to the second position. In our opinion, the composition of the home team has no losses in the composition and is quite capable of winning, but the statistics of personal meetings are not so clear. We offer you to play a combined bet on this duel.

Our forecast – “Diriangen” will not lose + total is more (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 2.75