Disappointing economic forecasts made in Europe

Неутешительные экономические прогнозы сделаны по Европе

Experts predict Europe’s most powerful economic crisis since its formation in 1992 due to the coronavirus.

It is reported Bloomberg.

Analysts at Bloomberg predict the strongest economic crisis in the Euro area in the context of actual stay in business activity due to the coronavirus.

Currently, the business activity index (PMI), on the background of the pandemic reached Europe at least since 1998 and has established a record for all time of observations. The figure was worse than during the global economic crisis of 2008-2009.

