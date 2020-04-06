Disclosed affect the severity COVID-19 factors

Coronavirus disease is guaranteed to heavier flows in patients suffering from chronic health problems, and smokers. About these factors, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing data from the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC).

In the U.S. data were collected histories 7162 infected patients. In the disclosed documents contained information about chronic diseases and bad habits of American citizens. Thus, of the 784 diabetic patients, about half of them were hospitalized, 148 people (18.8 percent) are in intensive care. Of the 656 people infected with the lung disease of varying severity, more than a third were hospitalized, 94 (14.3%) is sent to the hospital were in intensive care.

Of the 647 people with heart disease, more than half ended up in the hospital, 132 (20.4%) of them were transferred to the intensive care unit. Finally, 23% of people with kidney disease came under close medical supervision, 56 of hospitalized (26.2%) were transferred to intensive care.

From the materials of the CDC implies that smokers have a lower tolerance for disease than non-smokers. On average, about a quarter of infected people among smokers were sent to the hospital. However, the physicians are unable reliably to confirm the link between Smoking and coronavirus in this particular case, as the statistics were based only on 96 people, who told us about a bad habit. Thus in the message it is said that the dangers of Smoking in a pandemic coronavirus confirmed by the data of Chinese colleagues.