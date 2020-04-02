Disclosed is a simple way not to get fat during the isolation

Personal trainer Rachel Attard from Sydney called causes of increased appetite and also uncovered simple ways to cope with it during the isolation due to pandemic coronavirus. Its recommendations are quoted Daily Mail.

According to experts, the two main causes a constant feeling of hunger — inadequate intake of fiber and low levels of leptin in the body (a hormone that regulates energy metabolism, reducing the concentration of which leads to obesity — ed.).

To get rid of the first problem, Attard advised to eat more apples and pears, Chia seeds, bread from whole wheat, oatmeal, beans, avocado and broccoli. The minimum intake per day of dietary fiber should be 22 grams.

To combat the lack of leptin the trainer has also recommended to increase the consumption of protein, to eliminate from the diet sugar and processed carbohydrates and concentrate on reducing levels of stress and sleep the required eight hours a day.

In addition, notes Attard, should not be neglected prebiotics (non-digestible food fibers that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut — ed.). It contains prebiotics foods include yogurt, sauerkraut, lentils, garlic, peaches, watermelon, beets and artichokes.

“Eat rarely but a lot, and avoid snacking during the day. Long breaks between meals allow the body to produce leptin and lower insulin levels,” concluded Attard.