Discovered a woman who was urinating alcohol – she had to prove that she does not drink alcohol

American doctors from the hospital of the University of Pittsburgh have discovered a previously unknown science of pathology, which has transformed the bladder of the patient in “the brewery”, which produces ethyl alcohol. About the case reported in the scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

61-year-old woman, suffering from cirrhosis and diabetes, preparing for liver transplantation. In the analysis of her urine repeatedly found ethyl alcohol. The doctors were sure that you are dealing with an alcoholic, encouraged her to struggle with this painful addiction. However, the woman indignantly claimed not to drink alcohol.

Then the doctors noticed that despite the high level of alcohol content in the urine, the woman does not look drunk. Besides, in the blood of its alcohol never was discovered. Then they conducted a more detailed study. It turned out that the bladder of the patient reproduces Candida glabrata — a single-celled fungus similar to brewer’s yeast. It is found in the microflora of healthy individuals, but not in such large quantities.

The fungus turned the sugar into alcohol with evolution of carbon dioxide. Due to poorly controlled diabetes, the body of the patient could not cope with the blood sugar levels, resulting in significant amounts of glucose were in the urine. And fungus ran the fermentation process.

Unique pathology called “autojournal syndrome urinary system”.

This is the first known case of such disease. In this known cases where the fermentation process starts in the digestive system. The alcohol was in the blood.

So, earlier “FACTS” he wrote about the American, whose body itself is the beginning of “to make” beer — after in his gut settled yeast.

