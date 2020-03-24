Disney+ and Facebook reduce the quality of video in Europe to reduce the load on the Internet

Streaming service Disney+ social network and Facebook will join Netflix, YouTube and also reduce the quality of video streaming in Europe.

According to The Verge, such measures are necessary to reduce the load on Internet infrastructure, more and more people in quarantine because of pandemic COVID-19 use online services for work, study or entertainment.

It is noted that Disney also postponed from 24 March to 7 April the launch of its streaming service in France. Will there be delays with the launch of Disney+ other countries, the company said. In markets where the service will be launched on 24 March, the network throughput would be reduced at least by 25%.

In turn, Facebook will reduce the video quality is not only in the eponymous social network, but also in Instagram.

Earlier, Netflix has updated the extension for shared viewing of movies during the quarantine.