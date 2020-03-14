Disney canceled the premiere of Mulan and two more movies

The reason for the transfer of the world’s Premier tapes for an indefinite period has become the coronavirus.

The Disney Studio has postponed indefinitely the premiere of the movie Mulan.

In addition, the transferred will first run of tapes of the New mutants from 20th Century Studios and antlers – Fox Searchlight.

It is reported that films will be released in 2020, but the exact date is not yet known.

Premiere film Mulan in Ukraine was to be held on March 26. Movies New mutants and the Antlers had planned to show from 2 April and 16 April respectively.

Previously the premiere of the new “fast and Furious” was postponed because of the coronavirus.

It also became known that suspended the editions of the Rabbit Petrik-2, Pacific place 2, movies cleanup and Pulse. It was also reported that the release of the new bond was postponed due to the coronavirus.