Disney does not earn the expected money on the rental “Mulan”

It became known that the upcoming game is a remake of disney’s “Mulan” will be released in the Chinese car, reports Comic Book.

Because of the epidemic of the coronavirus film release in China in the near future definitely will not take place. Rental, postponed indefinitely and, probably, not will. Thus, the “Mulan” lost their main market: the Studio, of course, counting on large charges it is in China, where a legend about a girl-warrior, Hua Mulan.

Note that the production budget of the film, by which stage Director was made by new Zealander Niki Caro (“the wife of the zoo Keeper”) is estimated at 290-300 million dollars. That is, “Mulan” — the most expensive film ever made by a female Director.

In Ukraine, the start of the rental is scheduled for March 26.