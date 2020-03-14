Disney has postponed the premiere of the movie Mulan, the New mutants and the antlers of coronavirus

The Disney Studio has postponed indefinitely the premiere of the movie “Mulan”, “New mutants” (20th Century Studios), and “the antlers” (Fox Searchlight) due to coronavirus.

The statement said that the film will be released in 2020, but the exact dates yet, says deadline.

“As you know, the situation developed rapidly, and we wanted to let you know that we’re delaying the releases of “Mulan”, “New mutants” and “antler” because of precaution. We consider the new potential release date of 2020, which will be announced later,” – said in a statement.

Recall the movie “Mulan” should have been released in Ukraine on March 26, “New mutants” – April 2, and “the Antlers” – April 16.

Previously, because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about $ 30 million. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petrik 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered – since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.