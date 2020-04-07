Disney+: how to access to the platform of the firm to the large ears ?

Share on Facebook

Our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs come to give all the necessary information for those who want to know how to start access to Disney+

Are you tired of having to stay with you and have already seen all the movies and series on Netflix ? You want to have a break in your sky is grey more ? So we will give you a good news by letting you know that the platform Disney+ is finally available and telling you how to access it !

In fact, fans of Mickey mouse, Iron Man or Han Solo probably had lost hope for a few weeks. The latter, sad to learn that the “output” of the streaming platform, devoted to the creations of the firm’s big-eared was postponed.

Initially scheduled for 24 march, Disney+ saw its release moved back to April 7. If this report seemed very long to some, know that we are finally at the deadline and this should give you back the smile.

But how do I access the content of this new streaming platform ? Is there a simple subscription ? Clients Canal+ did they have access as they see fit ? Tele-Loisirs has given all the answers.

Please be aware, for example, that there are two ways to have access to Disney+. A direct access, and access to some of the clients Channel.

How to access Disney+ ?

In fact, Tele-Recreation know that we can subscribe on the site DisneyPlus.com. This, we are offering a reminiscent to that of Netflix. Namely, the right to multiple screens to see movies and series Disney.

Those who may also have a right to Disney+, and this, without ” paying anything “, are some of the customers of Canal+. In fact, the new platform is already included for customers in the packs Full, Full + and Cinema Series.

The latter may therefore be entitled to the contents of the firm’s big-eared from the app MyCanal , or on the website Disney+. Télé-Loisirs also know that customers will be treated to a video loop on channel 16 of their universe Canal+.

In short, if you want to have access to all of this new content, you must subscribe on the site or be a client Channel. Customers who have already subscribed to some packs.

We therefore wish a good day to all the lucky ones who are going to spend the day in front of their screen.