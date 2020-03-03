Disney plans to return johnny Depp to the restart of the “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Johnny Depp might return to the role of captain Jack Sparrow in the restart of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, which will work with Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and Ted Elliot.

As reported by We Got This Covered, captain Jack Sparrow is a supporting character. Details of the plot there, but it is known that the Central figure of the narrative going to do a pirate named Red. According to rumors, the heroine will play Karen Gillan.

Earlier it was rumored that Disney in the background of scandalous news about the relationship of Depp and his ex-wife amber heard has decided to cease cooperation with the actor. The actress accused him of domestic violence. Recently, however, there was also the information that Hurd had used force against Depp.