Disney showed a new era of the Star wars universe called the Flourishing of the Republic of

Disney and Lucasfilm have introduced a new era in the universe of “Star wars”, which was titled “rise of the Republic” (Star Wars: The High Republic). The video published on the YouTube channel of the Saga.

“Star wars: Rise of the Republic” is a brand-new story by five authors”, — stated in the description of the video.

The events take place 200 years before the first episode of the Saga.

As reported on the website of the franchise, first the books and comics will be on sale at the festival, Star Wars Celebration, which will be held in Anaheim in August. They will be included in the cycle “the Light of the Jedi” (Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi).

Today the epic of space wars includes nine films-episodes, two spin-offs and one animated feature. The first film came out in 1977 called “Star wars. Episode IV. A new hope”, and the ninth episode – “Star wars: Skywalker. Climbing” – in 2019.

These two new #StarWars #TheHighRepublic comic series have been officially announced! pic.twitter.com/YoG0hz1a8j — Star Wars Direct (@StarWars_Direct) February 25, 2020

As previously reported, the series-the prequel film “Star wars: Outcast-Single” will begin shooting this year.