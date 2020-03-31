Disney+: the complete list of movies and tv shows Star Wars available !

Share on Facebook

Disney+ going to be released in France on 7 April. The offer will include all the movies and series the Star Wars. MCETV gives you the entire list.

After many adventures, Disney+ will be released in France on 7 April. The offer includes so 500 movies and 100 series. For 6,99 per month subscribers will also be entitled to all the movies and series the Star Wars.

And what we can say is that there are a lot of them ! Of what to do during the end of your confinement. What could be better than review, for the 100th time the saga ? We are speaking of the former, of course, but new ones will be also of the party.

Disney+ has the rights to Lucasfilm, the license Star Wars will also be available for subscribers to their delight. What does mater a lot of films night of boredom !

Then from 1999 to 2019, the movies are all present on-Disney+. Each to his own tastes and his favorite movie, and there they all are ! If you are followers of the series-derived, or spin off, no problem, they are there also.

The list of Disney+ Star Wars available

MCETV you the whole list of all the Star Wars are available in chronological order of the story to help you see more clearly.

1- Episode 1 : The phantom menace

2- Episode 2 : attack of The clones

3- The clone wars (film+series)

4- Episode 3 : revenge of The Sith

5- Solo – the spin-off (not even on Disney+ but should arrive soon)

6- The future series on Obi-wan Kenobi

7- The animated series Star Wars Rebels

8- Rogue One

9- Episode 4 : A new hope

10- Episode 5 : The Empire against attack

11- Episode 6 : return of The Jedi

12- The series : The Mandalorian

13- The series Star Wars Resistance

14- Episode 7 : The awakening of the Force

15- Episode 8 : The last jedi (not yet available on Disney+ but will come soon !)

16- Episode 9 : The ascent of Skywalker (not yet available)

Here is the list, you’ll have 16 products for Star Wars some of which have not yet emerged but will arrive gradually on Disney+. So if you want to immerse yourself in the star wars and space, only one thing to do : subscribe !