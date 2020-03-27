Disney+ the film Elephant, which took part in Meghan Markle

Rumors of a collaboration of Disney and Meghan Markle, who along with her husband Prince Harry refused Royal titles received official confirmation.

As reported on the project page DisneyNature on Twitter, April 3 on the service Disney+ premiere of the documentary film “Elephant” (Elephant), the recording of which was attended by the Duchess of Sussex.

All the royalties Megan will transfer to the charity Elephants Without Borders, which works to help wild animals and their protection.

From the same series on 3 April will also be released film Dolphin Reef, the voice acting which was attended by Natalie Portman.

Recall, Meghan Markle offered to voice one of the characters in “the Simpsons”.

