Disney: the movie “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson, will be released in November 2020

A year after the release of the latest Avenger, the spin-off is the film of the year for the MCU. Unfortunately the film, which was released in April finally released the November 6, 2020.

The cinemas are all closed for nearly a month. Disney has therefore taken the decision to postpone the release of certain films. Mulan will be released, for example, on July 24.

Black Widow is the first film in the “flagship” of the new cycle of Marvel. Avengers EndGame has ended the first cycle and the Black Widow opens the second.

The trailer is simply amazing. Fans of the MCU jump already on site and seeing the beautiful Scarlett Johansson in the film’s main character.

Disney announces the release of Black Widow for November

But let’s talk about the film Black Widow and what we know for the moment.

Natasha Romanoffs is back in Russia to ask for help from his former “family” to fight against new enemies, including Taskmaster.

The latter runs the “red Room ” where are the Black Widow. They are conscious but totally manipulated according to the sister of Natasha, Yelena.

The two women will join forces to come to the end of Taskmaster and making their freedom to all those women.

For Scarlett Johansson, this film is above all about the family. What is the family ? Chow to we define it ? How our past defines us-it ? But also how our family has it that we are, for better or for worse”

A complicated theme that could make sparks with the heroine that we know as strong and not afraid of anything. In short, a film to be seen in cinemas from 6 November !