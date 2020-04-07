Disney+: the platform is available in France, but with a reduced flow !

Share on Facebook

In a press release, the Walt Disney company has made it known that Disney was+ arrived in France, but, however, with a reduced flow

The date of 24 march had been marked in iron red with all the fans before being modified and marked a new day: April 7, 2020. Date on which the streaming platform, Disney+ arrived finally in France… but at a reduced flow.

Indeed, the new risk not to enchant many people. Fans have already had to wait two weeks longer than expected to be able to get the 30 seasons of the Simpsons, the saga of Star Wars or the many Marvel on their screen. But in addition to this, the quality and speed of delivery should not be at the top for a moment.

One reason for all of this: the containment. In fact, many people use the internet for work or entertainment. The network could be saturated with all the people who are going to log on to Disney+.

This is why, to avoid too great a worry, firm big ears has taken the decision to reduce his speed in order not to put the network in danger. As noted by our colleagues from Konbini, the company said in a press release:

“In anticipation of a strong demand for Disney+ (…) the service has reduced by at least 25 % of the global use of its bandwidth. France and Disney have always maintained a valuable relationship and privileged “.

Disney+ available despite the reduced flow

Of course, many may have show disappointed. But the most important remains-does the fact that the streaming platform is finally available in the country ? This is high-speed or low ? As we used to know, fans of Bart and Homer are finally going to be able to play the 30 seasons of the cartoon and this… without ads !

Not counting the entirety of the Marvel, star Wars and others. But Disney+ it is also his cartoons of the most well-known and it, the firm has not failed to remind you:

“(…) We are pleased to be able, now, to offer you Disney+. With its catalogue of content and its stories are full of optimism. We hope that this will delight and entertain families and the French fans in these times that are new and hard. “

At MCE, we hope, we also, that this new streaming service will live up to it. Indeed, we, too, are fond of the content Disney, movies, Pixar , and other.