Disney will publish reports on box office

Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Disney не будет будут публиковать отчеты о кассовых сборах

The company decided to limit analysts access to information about the cash fees rental indefinitely. However, this does not mean that the overall reports on fees will cease to appear.

This is due to the fact that currently in the U.S. do not work 4933 cinema, providing 96% of total revenue. In several countries around the world, the halls are completely closed to visitors, and in some of them there are restrictions on the number of viewers in a single session. Some countries have closed the theaters only in some cities.

