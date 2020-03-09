Disney will take the prequel series “beauty and the beast”

Still from the film

The Disney Studio plans to expand the world of “beauty and the beast” due to the episodic prequel.

The main character will be not a beast and not even a good one, and not the hunter Gaston. The company will make him Lefou, his faithful friend, if you can call their relationship, according to THR.

The writers of the show will be Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis. Josh Gad will also be show-run project.

The series of six episodes will be released on the streaming service Disney+.

