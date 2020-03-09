Disney will take the prequel series “beauty and the beast”

The Disney Studio began work on the filming of the TV series prequel of the movie “beauty and the beast,” reports the publication The Hollywood Reporter.

It is reported that their roles will be back Hollywood actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad. In the original tape they played Gaston and Lefou.

As it became known, the writers of the show will be Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis (“Once upon a time”) and the Reptile. The latter will be the show-run project.

According to the publication, while the Studio intends to shoot a mini-series of six episodes for its streaming service Disney+.