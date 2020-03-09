Disney will take the series-a prequel to “beauty and the beast”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Studio’s Mickey mouse launches the development of a TV show that will be the background of the fairy tale “beauty and the beast” and will be released on the streaming service Disney+.

According to the publication, it will be a mini-series of six episodes. And this is not only a prequel, but a spin-off. Its main characters are the minor characters of the tale of Gaston and Lefou that are in the game the remake of the 2017 edition was played by Luke Evans and Josh Gad. In fact, they will return to these images in the upcoming series.

The script for the prequel will deal with Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, on account of which successful fantasy TV show “Once upon a time”. Production time and release date is not yet specified.