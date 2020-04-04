Disneyland moved their rides online

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Диснейленд перевел свои аттракционы в онлайн-режим

Disney. Photo: pixabay.com

Employees of Disneyland have come up with a way to ride on the roller coaster, observing all the rules and conditions of quarantine of coronavirus. They launched rides.

So, YouTube has a channel Virtual Disney World, which you can visit the famous amusement Park from the comfort of home.

All videos are in the format 360 degrees, so the impression that you really are in Disneyland. And if you have VR glasses is a roller coaster ride can become more realistic.

Among them is a roller coaster based on “the Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Indiana Jones”, “monsters, Inc.”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Star wars” and many other movies and fairy tales.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
