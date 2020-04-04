Disneyland moved their rides online

Disney. Photo: pixabay.com

Employees of Disneyland have come up with a way to ride on the roller coaster, observing all the rules and conditions of quarantine of coronavirus. They launched rides.

So, YouTube has a channel Virtual Disney World, which you can visit the famous amusement Park from the comfort of home.

All videos are in the format 360 degrees, so the impression that you really are in Disneyland. And if you have VR glasses is a roller coaster ride can become more realistic.

Among them is a roller coaster based on “the Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Indiana Jones”, “monsters, Inc.”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Star wars” and many other movies and fairy tales.