Disneyland Paris: 15 tons of food asso !

Disneyland Paris has closed up shop, the time of the confinement. To reduce waste, he donated his food to asso.

Disneyland Paris has closed its doors. And this, until at least 31 march next year. This is obviously a result of the measures of containment. To reduce waste, the park donated 15 tons of food asso. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Disneyland Paris has done a very nice gesture, in this period of confinement. While the Covid-19 progresses, the theme park had to close its doors and wipe the loss of a number of food.

In the Face of this waste, the house of Mickey mouse has decided to make something of all these foods which should end in the trash. As well, snacks, and restaurants in Disneyland have made a donation of perishable foods.

Yes, the park is close to asso such as the Restos du Cœur , or the Secours populaire. A gesture more than honorable, in fact.

The staff of the park of Walt Disney, are thus mobilized to collect and redistribute all these food. ” Such private-sector partners, such as Disneyland Paris, we are precious in order to maintain the emergency aid “, said the popular Backup.

Disneyland: the park is mobilizing to bring aid to the most deprived

Indeed, the needs are more than necessary in these times of confinement. Yes, Emmanuel Macron has prompted, this 16th day of march last, the French to remain among them.

A way to limit the spread of this virus that hits the entire world. Disneyland Paris has, therefore, no exception to the rule and has had to put its teams in technical unemployment.

Finally, some have lent a helping hand to the association to store and distribute all the food food. A nice gesture, face the daily harsh SDF in this period of quarantine.

The park of Marne-la-Vallée is not the only one to close. Those of California and Florida have also had to put the key under the door.