Disturbing quarantine: Ronaldo has survived in the homeland of the earthquake (photos, video)

Midfielder “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo is serving a quarantine for pandemic coronavirus in their native island of Madeira, where I went to visit stroke mother Dolores Aveiro and on the occasion of the birthday sisters.

That’s only really feel safe at home five-time winner of the “Golden ball” can not. The fact that over the last two weeks in Madeira, there were two earthquakes of 5.2 and 3.8 on the Richter scale. According to local media reports, because the fallen stones and debris had blocked some highways on the island.

Note that Ronaldo waits quarantine the seven-story mansion in Madeira, and together with his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and children occupies two upper floors. On the lower are the relatives of the footballer’s mother, brother and two sisters with their families.

Cristiano with his brother and two sisters

