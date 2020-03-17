Disturbing quarantine: Ronaldo has survived in the homeland of the earthquake (photos, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Тревожный карантин: Роналду пережил на родине землетрясение (фото, видео)

Midfielder “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo is serving a quarantine for pandemic coronavirus in their native island of Madeira, where I went to visit stroke mother Dolores Aveiro and on the occasion of the birthday sisters.

That’s only really feel safe at home five-time winner of the “Golden ball” can not. The fact that over the last two weeks in Madeira, there were two earthquakes of 5.2 and 3.8 on the Richter scale. According to local media reports, because the fallen stones and debris had blocked some highways on the island.

Note that Ronaldo waits quarantine the seven-story mansion in Madeira, and together with his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and children occupies two upper floors. On the lower are the relatives of the footballer’s mother, brother and two sisters with their families.

Тревожный карантин: Роналду пережил на родине землетрясение (фото, видео)Cristiano with his brother and two sisters

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article